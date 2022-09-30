Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,709 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

