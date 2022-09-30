Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
ACOR opened at $0.28 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
