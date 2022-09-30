Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

ACOR opened at $0.28 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

