ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Shares of ADF Group stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

