adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading 2.3% Higher

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €130.98 ($133.65) and last traded at €130.24 ($132.90). 1,020,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €127.30 ($129.90).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €155.38 and a 200-day moving average of €175.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
