Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.58. 31,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.43. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

