Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.43. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

