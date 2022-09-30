AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

