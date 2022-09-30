Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Agora worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Agora by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Agora by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 921,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 446,400 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Agora by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 929,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 619.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 157,460 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $400.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.02. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

Agora Profile

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

