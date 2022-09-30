AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.80

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 413813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.
AIA Group Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.
AIA Group Company Profile
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIA Group (AAGIY)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.