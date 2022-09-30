AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.80

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 413813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

AIA Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

