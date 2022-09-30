AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Trading 3.1% Higher

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $2.35. 1,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.