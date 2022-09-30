Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Down 12.2%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37. 32,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 70,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Ainos Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

