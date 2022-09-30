AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Hits $0.0512 on Major Exchanges

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $51.20 million and approximately $270,589.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network launched on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official website is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

