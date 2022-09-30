Akash Network (AKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $585,086.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00088327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00066116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007771 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,750,883 coins and its circulating supply is 171,847,501 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.