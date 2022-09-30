Alchemist (MIST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00010807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemist

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

