Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Sells C$10,391.90 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aaron Donald Brooks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.96, for a total value of C$10,391.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$36.90 and a twelve month high of C$52.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.