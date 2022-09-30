AlinX Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (ALIX)

AlinX (ALIX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. AlinX has a total market capitalization of $282,818.00 and $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AlinX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AlinX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AlinX’s genesis date was August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official website is alinx.io. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AlinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

