Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 1,017,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,648. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

