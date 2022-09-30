AllSafe Market Capitalization Tops $60,477.89 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $60,477.89 and $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

