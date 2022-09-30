Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Up to $209.39

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $209.39, but opened at $214.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $214.75, with a volume of 1,289 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

