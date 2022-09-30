Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,685 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 8.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $46,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,648 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.