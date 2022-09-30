Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 5,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

