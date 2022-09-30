Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.03. 4,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.78. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

