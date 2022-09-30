Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.