Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of D traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,820. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

