Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.5 %

CMP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,917. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.