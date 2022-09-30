Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 9,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

