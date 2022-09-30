Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,107. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

