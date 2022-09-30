Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $80.58. 6,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,021. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

