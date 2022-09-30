Alpha5 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $896,989.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Alpha5 has a total market cap of $896,989.00 and approximately $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha5 coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alpha5 Coin Profile

Alpha5’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. The official message board for Alpha5 is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#.

Alpha5 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha5 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

