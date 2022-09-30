alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 0.1%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.61 ($6.74) and last traded at €6.74 ($6.87). 45,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.75 ($6.88).

alstria office REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.98.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.