Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ameresco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.