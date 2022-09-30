American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

