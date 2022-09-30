American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,378. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.