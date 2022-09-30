American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 885 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,071 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 959,591 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

