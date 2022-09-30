American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Purchases $30,360.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.63 million, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.85.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 228,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 131,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

