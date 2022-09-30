Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Increased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,779 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 262,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $275.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

