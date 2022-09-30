AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.16% of ExlService worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. 10,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.74. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

