AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,279 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Upwork worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,521 shares of company stock valued at $866,904. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

UPWK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.