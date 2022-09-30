AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 233,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,258. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.61 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.