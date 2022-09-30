AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 121,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 6,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,900. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $64.71 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

