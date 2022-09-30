AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,116 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,574 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Perficient worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Perficient by 376.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

