AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 11,180 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 3.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $55,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,878. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.