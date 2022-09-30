AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 267 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.53. 8,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

