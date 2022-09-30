Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BATT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

