Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $11.24 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 117,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $145.46. 5,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,198. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

