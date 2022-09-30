Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.86. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,024. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.50 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

