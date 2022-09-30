Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143,690 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.66% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $56,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

