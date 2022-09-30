Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,766 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,472 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82.

