Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $49.22

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 702,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 560,438 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 497,140 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

