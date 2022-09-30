Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $62.13

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.29. Itron has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,974 shares of company stock valued at $141,918. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 34.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Itron by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.